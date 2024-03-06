Gal Gadot surprises with fourth baby announcement – see first photo and newborn's adorable name

Congratulations are in order for Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano! The couple have quietly welcomed a fourth child, another daughter.

The Wonder Woman actress, 38, revealed on Instagram that after spending much of her time away from social media with personal content, she had given birth to another daughter.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn in her arms. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too."

The star is already a mom to three girls: youngest Daniella, two, middle daughter Maya, six, and oldest Alma, 12.

In a recent interview with People, the Heart of Stone actress opened up about finding the balance between working and being an active and present mother.

"That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging," the DC actress admitted.

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

Speaking of her approach to parenting as a working mom, she said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."

© Getty Images Gal has been married to husband Jaron Varsano since 2008

Gal also mentioned: "I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."

Back in 2021, soon after welcoming Daniella, she was asked by James Corden whether she wanted to expand her family any further.

"The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this."

© Instagram The pair are already doting parents to daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella

She continued: "Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby so I just enjoy every phase of it."

Gal and her husband of 15 years Jaron are not only a couple, but also co-workers, helming a production company together, Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. In an interview with L'Officiel, she affirmed that co-parenting and co-working with her husband was much more seamless than you'd think.

"Most people would raise an eyebrow," she admitted. "It all depends on the dynamic of the relationship that you have. Jaron and I were always on the same page. He comes from the business side of it, and we had a really great opportunity when he sold his entire [real estate] portfolio in Tel Aviv.

"Either he was going to continue real estate or come work with me, and I was like, 'Let's work together,' because he was the missing piece."

