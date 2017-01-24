Mel Gibson welcomes his ninth child!

Congratulations to Mel Gibson, who has welcomed his first child with girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, his spokesperson has confirmed to HELLO! Online. Son Lars Gerard Gibson was born on Friday 20 January in Los Angeles, weighing 5lbs, 5oz, Mel's rep confirmed to People. A source told the site: "They're thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around then and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everyone is healthy and happy."

News of 26-year-old Rosalind's pregnancy was first revealed back in September, and she showed off her blossoming baby bump on the red carpet at the Golden Globes just two weeks ago.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have welcomed their first child together, son Lars Gerard Gibson

Mel, 61, is already a father to daughter Hannah and six sons – Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas - from his 28-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore. The former couple separated in 2006 and were divorced in 2011. He also shares a daughter, seven-year-old Lucia, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Mel and Rosalind, a scriptwriter and former champion equestrian vaulter, started dating in 2014, and while they initially raised eyebrows with their 35-year age gap, she has become a regular feature by his side at red carpet events.

The couple started dating in 2014

Mel has previously opened up about his love of fatherhood. Speaking about his youngest daughter, Lucia, to Mario Lopez, he said: "She's so cool. It's amazing. It's full of wonder… and I'm not a youngster anymore. It's my second daughter. I'm getting a chance to do it better."

Of the key to being a good dad, he added: "Listen to them. I mean, they actually tell you what to do."