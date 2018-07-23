Katie Waissel shares adorable photo of baby boy and reveals his name The former X Factor singer, 32, gave birth on Saturday

Congratulations are in order for Katie Waissel and her partner Andy Speer. The couple have welcomed their first child together – baby boy Hudson! Katie and Andy took to Instagram to announce their son's adorable name, while also sharing their first photo as a family of three. The former X Factor star, who gave birth in Manhattan, wrote: "Andy and I are elated to announce the birth of our darling son Hudson. Born at 2:25am on 07.21.18, our Little Man made his big debut after a legendary 24 hr labour.

"Mummy and Baby are doing great, Daddy is already on diaper duty! Baby Hudson we both love you incredibly and unconditionally, and are eternally grateful to be on this journey called life with you. Here is to our next chapter. Love Mama Bear x."

Andy and Katie with newborn baby Hudson

Andy shared the same photo, also announcing the time and date of Hudson's arrival. He continued: "This little bundle of joy brings a new meaning to the word love and new respect for the word responsibility. I can't wait to watch you grow and feel your spirit spread its wings. Katie was an absolute champ, Hudson couldn't have asked for a stronger more loving mother to bring him into the world - I'm so proud of you. The journey continues... new challenges, new perspectives and new found love of life."

Katie, 32, had previously revealed she had given birth on Saturday with the exciting tweet: "And then there were three......" In her latest post, the new mum looked overjoyed as she cradled her newborn in her arms and cooed over him, while Andy posed behind the mother-son duo.

The former X Factor star pictured at six months pregnant

The joyous news comes after Katie experienced a tumultuous few years. In 2012, she wed her American model boyfriend Brad Alphonso, but the pair split after just two months. Katie went on to marry TV host Brian Moote but their break-up was confirmed after she stepped out without her wedding ring in late 2016. She went on to announce her pregnancy in January 2018 with her partner Andy.

She wrote: "So today is officially the day that I get to share the greatest blessings on earth with you! For those who have been such a huge part of my journey over the years, you will know that life certainly hasn't always thrown me roses however it has honestly been perfectly imperfect. The amazing thing is, life threw me all the tools I could possibly need to build and craft such an incredible future and now I can say this rose bush has blossomed into such beautiful flowers.

"You have watched me at my most vulnerable, and my most fearless, through some incredibly tough times and followed me right by my side through to the shining light at the end of some of the darkest tunnels. And now, you get to witness the greatest blessing life could bestow upon another human being. The gift of life! Andy and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting!"