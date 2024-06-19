All the little ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her mum Princess Kate

Princess Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte, aged nine, bears a striking resemblance to her royal mother, who is married to King Charles III's son Prince William.

The doting mother also shares sons Prince George and Prince Louis with her husband, however, her only girl Charlotte really seems to be Kate's mini-me.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate share sweet mother-daughter dance

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "Princess Charlotte is already showing an understanding of what it means to be a member of the monarchy and her role in the future. She appears composed and dignified during public engagements, much like her mother Kate, particularly during more serious moments such as standing for the national anthem.

"However, Charlotte also shares her mother's touch for connecting with the public and waved and smiled at the crowds during the carriage procession."



See the ways Charlotte is taking after her royal mother below…

Impeccable manners

Whenever we see Princess Charlotte out at royal functions, her behaviour is so regal and perfect, it appears she really is following in her mother's footsteps.

On a previous Christmas church outing, Charlotte's good manners impressed everyone including wheelchair user Gemma Clark, who has cerebral palsy and gave her a toy flamingo that she'd nicknamed Felicity as a gift.

Princess Charlotte met Gemma Clark

"I asked her: 'Would you like Felicity?' Her face lit up and she said: 'Yes please,'" revealed the royal fan. Then she and George gave me a hug and I was on cloud nine. They were so sweet and it is a moment I will remember forever as being special."

Her kind nature

Just like Princess Kate, Charlotte has a kind heart which she has demonstrated in the past.

On a Christmas outing with her family at Sandringham, she warmed the hearts of royal fans who observed an interaction between Charlotte and her cousin Mia Tindall.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte shares a sweet moment with cousin Mia Tindall

TikToker @wikagelchlo posted: "Princess Charlotte let Mia get the flowers that were for her, but she let her get it."

Another social media user commented: "It melts your heart, doesn’t it? They are clearly very close and I bet they get up to some mischief when they are all together. Wonderful memories being made."

Stylish outfits

Kate and Charlotte look to have similar fashion sense, a smart-preppy style with colours such as white and navy being particular favourites.

© getty The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour 2024

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose outfits young Charlotte has worn before, previously told HELLO!: "Personally, I think the Duchess of Cambridge always gets it just right when it comes to her fashion choices. She combines high street with designer, wears lots of British brands and is known for wearing outfits on several occasions.

"I have no doubt that Princess Charlotte will become as much of a style icon as her mother is and I look forward to seeing Princess Charlotte's style develop as she continues to grow and mature."

Just like her mother, we often see Charlotte wearing outfits more than once, which is akin to Kate's penchant for recycling her favourite ensembles.

Sport is a shared passion

Princess Kate is known for her love of sport, often getting involved in fitness pursuits when on royal engagements – we've seen her play tennis and hockey before. She's also enjoyed rowing in the past.

Like her mother, Charlotte is an active child and her hobbies include gymnastics, horse riding, football and dancing.

© getty Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery

During her parents' tour of Ireland, Kate revealed that Charlotte has a passion for gymnastics: "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination."

Charlotte started horse riding when she was just 17 months old, and also enjoys playing football, with dad Prince William previously revealing to the Lionesses that his daughter enjoys playing in goal.

Hair twirling!

Have you ever noticed the super cute shared mannerism of Kate and Charlotte… they both like to play with their hair.

The royal duo both play with their hair

During a video call in February 2021, Kate could be seen playing with her ponytail as she spoke to teaching staff.

Meanwhile, a royal fan on TikTok royalfancams, spotted Charlotte doing the same thing. Back in September 2019, we saw little Charlotte nervously twisting her own ponytail on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.