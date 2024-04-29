Gwen Stefani's son prepares for huge life change - 'Can't believe I'm writing this'

Gwen Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, is gearing up for a big change in his life and shared the news with fans in a sweet Instagram post.

The 17-year-old paid tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Lola, as she turned 18 and confessed they're facing a shift in their romance.

Alongside a photo of them today, a fun video of them kissing in the car and a throwback snapshot, Kingston wrote: "Wow, Lola I’ve know you since we were 11 years old and I can’t believe I'm sitting here writing this for you as you turn 18.

"These years have gone by so fast, honestly I don't know where I'd be without you, without your love, and your support. You never fail to make me smile, our long car rides with singing and dancing. Our Mcdonalds nights, and the cuddles that feel everlasting."

Kingston then revealed Lola will be leaving her family home in California later this year and they'll be in a long-distance relationship.

"Will be missed so bad when you’re at college, you're my best friend and everything I've ever dreamed of in a partner.

© Instagram Kingston and Lola were childhood friends

"I'll never do life without you, my other half, my whole wide world. I could write a trillion songs about you and still have to write a trillion more just to say how much I love you.

"Happy Mf 18 crazy girl. You deserve the world, and I can't wait to see what you do cause I know you'll change it.#crazy4you."

© Instagram Kingston Rossdale and his girlfriend Lola in sweet childhood photo

His message to Lola, who he has been dating for seven years, suggests he won't be headed to college and is perhaps carving out a career in music, like his famous mom and dad.

Kingston will turn 18 next month too. He's the oldest son of Gwen and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. They also share Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten.

© Emma McIntyre Gwen and Blake with her three sons

On his birthday last year, the Bush frontman gave insight into his son's character when he wrote a tribute to him that read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON 17 today.

"What a journey with you. We been through so much since your first moments and all the way through. I’m with you every step whenever you need. You’re talented, kind, driven and ultra cool.

© Instagram Gwen shares her sons with Gavin Rossdale

"Everyone around you loves you because you’re a special one. Enjoy this next year. The world needs you because you’re radical. I’m not biased at all. I adore you. Always have always will. Your dad."

