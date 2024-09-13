Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'strong and stable' baby name marks major shift

Justin and Hailey Bieber delighted their fans when they announced to the world that they had welcomed their baby boy last month.

The couple, who have been together since 2018 and wed in a gorgeous ceremony in North Carolina a year later, sparked such joy among their devoted followers, particularly as both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, had been vocal about wanting to start a family.

But what came as a delightful surprise to many was their choice of name.

The superstar singer shared the announcement on Instagram, writing his son's full name 'Jack Blues Bieber' in the caption and many were thrilled that the husband and wife had opted for a traditional name.

Celebrities have been known in the past to select more 'out-there' names for their children. And while many are stunningly unique, Justin and Hailey's decision says a lot about them according to experts.

Noël Wolf, linguistic and cultural expert at Babbel, spoke to HELLO! about the husband and wife's decision to opt for a more 'traditional' name and how the famous couple could be about to spark a trend.

Why Justin and Hailey's decision could spark a trend

As Noël explains, celebrity and popular culture can influence trends. "Naming trends often follow what's currently popular in culture, like influences from popular media, historical events, and even celebrities," he tells HELLO!.

"When famous people start using certain names or phrases, they can introduce new trends into the public's view. So, if celebrities begin to name their babies simple, straightforward names like 'Jack,' they may reinforce the appeal of those names.

"If people start seeing classic names like these as aspirational, we may see a comeback of classic naming styles, where names with simple, recognisable syllables such as 'Jack,' 'Emma,' 'Grace,' and 'James' re-enter popular culture."

How the Biebers' decision will impact public perception

It's also thought that a celebrity's choice of name for their child can alter how their fans and the wider public view them. In other words, as Noël states, the Biebers opting for Jack will influence fans' opinions of them.

"Celebrities sometimes choose baby names as an extension of their public personas, but Justin and Hailey Bieber opting for 'Jack' signals a shift toward more classic choices in contrast to the bold, unique names often seen in celebrity circles," he continues.

"Choosing a name like 'Jack' might make Justin and Hailey seem more relatable and down-to-earth, which could subtly affect how people see them.

" Short names, especially those ending in sharp consonants (such as the hard 'k' sound at the end), are thought to be strong and stable."

However, while they've certainly opted for a 'normal' name for their son, the little one still has an element of individuality.

Noel adds: "The Biebers' choice to name their baby Jack is a shift away from the customary 'out there' celebrity baby names, but his middle name of 'Blues' still gives a hint of uniqueness."

Why Justin and Hailey chose to name their baby Jack

As HELLO! previously reported, Justin and Hailey opting for Jack follows a sweet tradition in their family. Justin's initials are, obviously, 'JB' and the singer's has followed suit when naming his firstborn.

Not only does Jack share the same initials as his famous dad, but also many other relatives. Justin's dad, Jeremy, is 'JB', as are two of his half-siblings on his father's side, Jazmyn and Jaxon, with whom Justin has a very strong relationship.