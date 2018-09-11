Christine Lampard meets Declan Donnelly's baby for first time as own due date nears The TV presenter is due any day now

Christine Lampard was the picture of health as she visited her good friends Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall at their home in London. The TV presenter, who is due any day now, was spotted carrying a big bouquet of flowers and a gift bag – presumably presents for the couple's 11-day-old baby daughter Isla.

At nine months pregnant, Christine looked blooming beautiful, nailing off-duty chic in a Gucci slogan T-shirt, skinny jeans and a khaki jacket. She completed her casual look with red loafers and a black shoulder bag, and had her raven hair styled into loose waves.

Christine, 39, will no doubt have swapped baby tips with Dec and Ali, who became parents for the first time this month. Christine is expecting her first child with husband Frank Lampard, who she married in 2015. The Daybreak host already has some experience when it comes to parenting, as she's a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11, who the footballer shares with ex-fiancée Elen Rivas.

The Northern Irish presenter stood in for Lorraine Kelly over the summer and took on her hosting duties. But Christine is now on maternity leave and before leaving, she opened up about the sex of her unborn baby, admitting on the show: "I think I know in my own head. But no, I don't officially. I think girl, but I'm saying that without anyone confirming it."

Earlier in the summer, she also admitted to feeling overwhelmed. When asked by Dr Hilary Jones if she was planning to breastfeed, Christine said: "Of course you want to, to the best of your ability! But some women really struggle. The baby needs to be fed. I am in the middle, where I will need to do what I need to do." She added: "There's a lot to learn, isn't there? For a first-time mum?"

