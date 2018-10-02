Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriend Cory Vitiello announces the arrival of first baby Congratulations are in order!

Cory Vitiello, the ex-boyfriend of the Duchess of Sussex, has welcomed his first child with his partner, Dragonette singer Martina Sorbara. The celebrity chef announced the happy news on his private Instagram account, alongside a picture of his newborn son. "It wasn't easy but we got you out of hiding. Welcome to earth, little man - your mama is a super hero, FYI," the proud father wrote in the caption. Meghan, 37, dated Cory for two years from 2014 to 2016 after her divorce from producer Trevor Engelson. After calling it quits, Meghan went on to date Prince Harry in the summer of 2016.

Meghan Markle and Cory Vitiello split in 2016

Just one month before the royal wedding in May, Cory opened up about his ex, saying he was "pleased" for her, telling Daily Mail: "She's a great girl. There is no bitterness. I respect people's private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that." Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in a spectacular wedding viewed by 11.5 million people.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Trevor Engelson

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Before dating celebrity chef Cory, Meghan was married to producer and talent agent Trevor for two years. The former couple had dated for seven years before that. Trevor is now preparing to marry his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, after popping the question in June - just a couple of weeks after the royal wedding. He proposed in California's Napa Valley and according to the Daily Mail, Trevor announced the news on his private Instagram account, writing: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" Trevor and nutritionist Tracey are reported to have been dating since November 2017. He separated from Meghan in 2013, while the pair officially divorced the following year - having exchanged vows in September 2011.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.