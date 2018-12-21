Chris Evans debuts baby twins with adorable TV appearance – see the picture How gorgeous are they?

Chris Evans has finally introduced his newborn twin son and daughter to the spotlight! The star took the three-month-old tots to the set of James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas, where he chatted about his move to Virgin Radio, becoming a dad again and all his favourite festive food. Though a few photographs of little Walt and Boo were released after they were born, this will be the babies' television debut – and presenter James certainly looks thrilled to get a good cuddle!

James took babies Boo and Walt to meet James Martin

The beloved radio star of course opened up about his upcoming new start with Virgin Radio, telling James: "The BBC is a marvellous and wonderful place and I thank them for everything. I have no complaints whatsoever. I had an amazing time there - to take over Terry’s [Wogan] show was such an honour and such a treat. I survived it and lived to tell the tale. I can see bright, bright sunshine, I can see blue, blue skies and I can’t wait to get to Virgin Radio."

Speaking of advice he received from the late Terry Wogan, Chris revealed: “He said there’s never a right time to go but there can be a wrong time to go. Don’t wait until you only have the option of the wrong time."

It's certainly been a busy year for Chris, who welcomed little Walt and Boo with wife Natasha Shishmanian in September. There was some mystery surrounding their new arrivals' names, at the time, since Chris had jokingly referred to them as 'Ping and Pong' on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. Sarah Cox revealed the happy news on air, saying: "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night. Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10. Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout. Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you."

James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas airs Saturday at 9.25am on ITV