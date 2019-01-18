Alex Jones admits she feels like the 'worst parent' after son starts nursery Teddy is turning two this month

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has confessed she feels like the "worst parent" after dropping off her son at nursery. Alex, whose son Teddy turns two this month, shared her pain on Twitter as she wrote: "First week of nursery and drop off is brutal!!! TGIF!!!" After one fan replied, "We feel like the worst parents in the world this week!!" Alex responded: "Us too!"

The TV star occasionally shares photos of her little boy on Instagram, although she tends to keep his face hidden from view to protect his privacy. She recently announced that Teddy is set to become a big brother; Alex and husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their second child this year. The 41-year-old announced her pregnancy in December via The One Show.

Loading the player...

"So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon," said Alex. She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more."

MORE: Prince Charles previously voiced concerns about Prince Philip driving

MORE: BBC presenter with cancer petitions to join Strictly

In January, the Welsh presenter also vowed to learn to cook in a bid to become a better parent. Alex has been using Jamie Oliver's cookbooks for inspiration and is keen to try new recipes for her family. "I say it every year… but this time I mean it," Alex wrote on Instagram Stories. "I need to learn to cook!! I'm a mother of nearly two children for goodness sake!! Starting basic. Cheers @jamieoliver."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.