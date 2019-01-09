Alex Jones shares close-up photo of growing baby bump The One Show presenter announced her pregnancy last month

Alex Jones is bumping along nicely! The One Show host has given fans an update on her pregnancy, sharing a close-up photo of her growing baby bump. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alex, who was dressed in a pair of dungarees, zoomed in on her tummy and wrote: "Dungar's have made a comeback. This is now me until the end of this pregnancy! Any tips on good brands for maternity dungarees….?!"

Her small bump was clear to see in the candid snap, as well as her casual chic maternity style. Alex paired her dungarees with a bright red winter coat and a Breton-striped top.

Alex announced her pregnancy news last month

The TV star, 41, announced her pregnancy news in December via The One Show. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon," she said.

MORE: Katya Jones and husband Neil go separate ways after Christmas

She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more. But I'm quite glad actually, because now I can just breathe out and I can eat all of the Christmas food."

Loading the player...

MORE: How Duchess Kate has celebrated her birthday over the years

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son Teddy in 2017. They are preparing to celebrate his second birthday in January. Alex recently opened up about how she is hoping to become a better parent – by finally learning how to cook! Writing on Instagram Stories, she quipped: "I say it every year… but this time I mean it. I need to learn to cook!! I'm a mother of nearly two children for goodness sake!! Starting basic. Cheers @jamieoliver."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.