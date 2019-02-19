You won't believe the first gift Meghan Markle received at her baby shower Wow!

The Duchess of Sussex was inundated with cards and presents at her baby shower in New York, but there was one gift that was very hard to miss – a massive crib! The babyletto item was pictured being delivered to The Mark hotel on the Upper East Side, carefully packaged in its box. The three-in-one convertible Hudson crib, which comes in a range of colours, retails for £290 online.

The description on babyletto's website reads: "Delight in mid-century modern appeal with the Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib. Featuring stylish rounded spindles and an open modern silhouette, the Hudson Crib is made with eco-friendly, non-toxic materials backed with GREENGUARD GOLD certification. An included toddler bed conversion kit allows you to seamlessly convert from crib to toddler bed to daybed."

A crib was delivered ahead of Meghan's baby shower

Meghan will be joined by around 15 guests at her baby shower on Tuesday – the first of two, with a second celebration taking place in the UK later this month. The royal's best friend Jessica Mulroney is believed to be organising the bash, while Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland are expected to be on the guest list. Her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also spotted arriving at the hotel.

Crowds waited outside The Mark hotel

Earlier in the day, a team of florists was pictured delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to the Upper East Side hotel, with the spring flowers appearing to give a special nod to Meghan's due date in late April. Security was increased and barriers were also put into place outside the hotel ahead of the Duchess' arrival.

Flowers and trees also arrived

While the hundreds of pink roses could be a hint that Meghan and Prince Harry may be expecting a baby girl, other flowers including orange and yellow tulips were also among the bouquets set to go on display at the low-key baby shower. Meanwhile, one member of the team carried what appeared to be an orange tree, which in Eastern history have come to symbolise prosperity, happiness and luck – a fitting gift to the mum-to-be.

