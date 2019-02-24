How Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden sheds 7lbs in 4 weeks The former Westlife singer is currently competing on Dancing on Ice

Many of the Dancing on Ice contestants including James Jordan and Gemma Collins have opened up about how the show has helped them with weight loss; former TOWIE star Gemma shed two-stone while training and competing on the series, while James Jordan said he has managed to lose two-and-a-half stone in the last few months.

Although Brian McFadden hasn’t divulged whether he has lost weight during his training for the ITV entertainment show, he has previously revealed his go-to diet when he wants to shed pounds – eliminating carbohydrates.

Brian McFadden follows the Atkins Diet when he wants to lose weight

"Growing up as an Irishman, potatoes were our main ingredient, but people in this industry taught me that potatoes and rice are your enemy," Brian told Daily Mail in 2015. "When I was 25, I began the Atkins diet with Mark [Feehily, his fellow Westlife band member]. We'd have steak, eggs and bacon - all protein, though it wasn't the real Atkins diet because I'd still eat vegetables, such as carrots. I've been on and off it for years."

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey

The singer achieved success with the diet, and revealed it’s still something he turns to when he wants to slim down. "When I'm on it, I can lose up to half-a-stone in three or four weeks. I'm eating normally now, but when I have work commitments, such as TV presenting, I'll do zero carbs and high protein," he said. Brian also revealed how his ex-wife Vogue Williams helped to shift his eating habits, introducing him to healthier alternatives to some of his favourite foods.

Loading the player...

See celebrity weight loss transformations

The Atkins Diet has long been a popular diet with people wanting to lose weight quickly, but cons can include initial side effects such as a dry mouth, bad breath and tiredness, as slimmers adapt to consuming less carbohydrates. Others may experience insomnia and nausea, but not all people experience these symptoms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.