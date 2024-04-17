Ryan Reynolds shares touching story involving his and Blake Lively's daughter James in heartfelt tribute

Michael J. Fox was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential people of the year, and he received the sweetest dedication from none other than Ryan Reynolds.

The 47-year-old Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur wrote a blurb for the star, 62, that captured his immense charm and perseverance through a personal anecdote.

"This man means a lot to me. And I know he means a lot to many of you…," Ryan wrote alongside the blurb when sharing it to social media, which even sheds some light on his relationship with his oldest of four children, nine-year-old James.

"I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well," he penned. "He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly."

He praised the Family Ties star for his Parkinson's disease advocacy and for showing that life doesn't end after your diagnosis. "I met Mike 17 years ago. I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," Ryan continued. "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

On a more personal note, he expanded upon his daughter's unique connection to the actor that created a special bond between father and daughter. "Last year I watched Back to the Future with my 8-year-old daughter. It's become her [favorite] film. And for now, that's enough for me – and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

The Deadpool star shared some of the lessons he wanted to teach his daughters, and his three other children, that came from his friendship with Michael. "I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him."

"I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

His tribute received a sweet response from Michael himself, who commented: "With friends like @vancityreynolds it's easier to accomplish anything. Thanks buddy." Travis Kelce also reacted with: "I'm a McFly for life!!" while the Michael J. Fox Foundation's official page responded: "Thank you so much for sharing and for your beautiful words about @realmikejfox."

Michael and Ryan are both fathers-of-four, with Ryan sharing daughters James, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a one-year-old fourth baby with Blake Lively. Michael is a dad to son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and youngest Esmé, 22, with Tracy Pollan.

