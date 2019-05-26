This Morning host Eamonn Holmes shares bad news Poor Eamonn!

On Saturday, Eamonn Holmes took to Twitter to share some bad news with his fans. The This Morning host was feeling under the weather and hadn't been able to sleep, but revealed that the best medicine for him was reliving Manchester United's treble year in 1999 on the TV. He wrote: "Bad news – been ill all evening. Worst news – can't get to sleep. Best news – reliving the 1999 Treble Year for @ManUtd on MUTV. Great programming, great memories – it's almost like medicine. Treble Reunion at Old Trafford today in aid of @FoundationUtd." Poor Eamonn's spirits were only lifted so much though. When a fan replied to his tweet, writing: "Same here Eamonn, hope I'm well enough to the Man U match later today," the TV presenter responded: "I'm not."

Eamonn Holmes revealed his bad news on Twitter

Eamonn had previously said that he had a busy two weeks, which could have well contributed to him feeling ill. On Friday, the father-of-four posted a lovely picture of himself and wife Ruth Langsford going on a date night. In the caption, he wrote: "After a busy two weeks, Friday wind down with my best friend… Mrs H." Eamonn will no doubt be resting at home in Surrey, where he lives with Ruth and their son Jack. Ruth previously told HELLO! that they enjoy spending a lot of time at home when they are not working, with Eamonn often tending to the garden and watching football with their son, while she spends time cooking up new recipes in the kitchen – one of her favourite hobbies.

The date night comes shortly after the couple - who married in 2010 - opened up about how they have to compromise whilst presenting together. Speaking to HELLO! in March, Eamonn joked: "Ruth has to get in tune with my good nature and fun personality. That's a big challenge for her and that's all." Ruth had more to say on the subject, saying: "The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise. And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time."

Eamonn with wife Ruth Langsford

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted that they very much enjoy working together, adding: "It's a challenge that we both enjoy and I think it resonates with our viewers because everyone has those challenges in real life. Wherever we go, it's so funny, people are like, 'You are just like me and my husband or you are just like me and my wife.'"

