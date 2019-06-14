Prince Harry and Meghan hire royal nanny for baby Archie – details Baby Archie is nearly six weeks old

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called on a royal nanny to help with their newborn baby boy, Archie Harrison. While the couple are hoping to keep personal details of their member of staff private, HarpersBAZAAR.com has revealed that the British-born female nanny recently started her job at Frogmore Cottage. She does not live at the royal residence and does not work weekends. HELLO! understands that the royal nanny will accompany Harry and Meghan on their upcoming tour of Africa and care for Archie while his parents are attending engagements without him.

The extra help comes as Archie is about to turn six weeks old next Monday. Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on 6 May and ever since, the Duke has showed no signs of slowing down.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on 6 May

New dad Harry has continued with his royal duties, helping launch the countdown of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands just days after Archie was born, and also travelling to Italy to take part in a polo match for his charity Sentebale. Meghan, meanwhile, returned to the spotlight to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour last weekend.

MORE: Holly Willoughby delights fans with This Morning twin baby news

The Duchess is expected to return to work in the autumn and it sounds like she isn't doing anything by halves. She and Harry are planning a two-week tour to Africa in October, with their baby boy Archie. Stops on the itinerary include Malawi, to focus on the expansion of Harry's charity Sentebale, plus Angola, where the government is about to clear landmines from two national parks. Visits to Botswana and South Africa are also expected to be on the schedule.

Harry and Meghan have hired a nanny in Windsor

MORE: Fans fear Strictly's AJ Pritchard will leave the show

Meghan will also promote causes close to her heart when her maternity leave comes to an end. She is set to feature in the September issue of British Vogue where she will write a piece about different causes including female empowerment. It's understood that Harry and Archie will not be part of the photoshoot at Frogmore Cottage.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.