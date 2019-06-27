Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's autumn tour to Africa confirmed by palace – details The couple will bring Archie on his first tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to undertake an official visit to South Africa this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday. Harry will also visit Angola and Malawi and will undertake a working visit to Botswana while in the region. Further details will be announced in due course, the palace added.

It's not known when exactly Harry and Meghan will travel abroad, but previous reports have claimed the couple will go on tour in October for two weeks. They will be accompanied by their son Archie, who was born in May, and the royal baby is expected to make a couple of official appearances. Taking to their Instagram, the royals wrote: "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

The couple are expected to travel with Archie

Earlier this week, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, who is the government's most senior diplomat in the country, confirmed that Harry and Meghan would be paying a visit to the country. Speaking to press, he joked: "That's great news for us, I predict it's also great news for the South African economy, I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy that could well boost the economy all on its own."

He then made a more earnest expression of enthusiasm, finishing by saying, "We're hugely looking forward to that."

The royals went on tour to Australasia last year

It's believed the Duke will stop in Malawi to check in with his charity Sentebale, while in Angola, he will learn more about landmine-clearing efforts, a cause Harry's mum Diana, Princess of Wales was passionate about. The couple have a special relationship with the continent, having shared a romantic and private camping holiday in Botswana before getting engaged – which is why Harry sourced the central stone for Meghan's engagement ring from that part of the world.

