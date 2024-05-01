Adorable first photos of Olly Murs and wife Amelia's newborn baby girl

Singer Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank welcomed their first child together in April, an adorable little girl named Madison, who the couple affectionately call 'Madi'.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby back in December, just months after tying the knot in July 2023 in a glamorous ceremony on Osea Island in Essex, exclusively covered by HELLO!

© Instagram Olly and Amelia's pregnancy announcement photo

A few days ago, Olly, 39, revealed how he is adjusting to fatherhood when he spoke on stage during his appearance at London's O2 Arena, as he supports Take That on tour.

"It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights and I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!" he said according to the MailOnline.

The star added that he had been home that week helping with the nappies and late nights, confessing that he never thought he'd be a father.

Olly revealed his broodiness at his wedding, however, telling us: "We're ready to have our own little Murs running around." He continued: "It's so special that we'll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

See all the sweet photos of Olly and Amelia's baby girl below…

© Instagram Olly and Amelia welcomed baby Madison

Olly shared this precious snap of the family-of-three leaving hospital on 17 April, announcing the arrival of their newborn baby girl Madison. He wrote: "Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x

© Instagram Olly shared a first look at baby Madison

We adored this cute picture of little Madi's tiny feet, shared by Olly. The former X Factor star captioned the photo: "Bless Madi I think she's got her dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis.

© Instagram Olly Murs doting on baby daughter Madison

Olly gave us an insight into his new dad-life when he shared this picture of a nappy change. "What my Friday nights look like these days (swipe to the end)," said the star.

The changing table snap followed a series of pictures showing the star singing and bowing to crowds at the O2 Arena.

Watch: Olly Murs sings to baby girl Madison in adorable video

This video of Olly singing to his daughter made us all go 'Aw!'. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the proud dad shared a clip of himself, cradling Madison and singing his song 'Cry Your Heart Out'.

© Instagram Olly beamed as he cradled his baby daughter

Olly looked to be loving his dad and daughter time in this picture showing himself cuddling little Madison on his chest. The star posted: "Day off with Madi."