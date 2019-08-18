Strictly star Neil Jones announces exciting baby news in family How lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones had some lovely news to share with his fans on social media on Sunday, announcing that he had become an uncle to a baby boy called Oliver. The pro dancer shared a sweet picture of himself meeting his nephew for the first time, and joked that Oliver is already looking forward to the new series of Strictly. He wrote: "I’m a Uncle once again to Nibling number 11 my little nephew Oliver, I finally got to meet him yesterday and tiny is not the word I’m just really happy that he also decided to support @liverpoolfc and he’s really excited for the new series of @bbcstrictly." And while many of Neil's fans were quick to congratulate him and his family on Oliver's arrival, others couldn't quite believe how large Neil's family was. One wrote: "Wow! Big family you come from, how blessed you are," while another asked: "11? How many siblings do you have?" A third added: "Aww, so cute. You'll make a fantastic dad one day."

Strictly star Neil Jones with his new baby nephew

It's been a busy time for Neil and his wife and Strictly co-star Katya Jones, who are currently training in preparation for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 15 new celebrities were announced earlier in the month, and include Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, EastEnders star Emma Barton and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Neil and Katya Jones are taking part in the upcoming Strictly series

Fans of the BBC One show are convinced that this will be the year that Neil finally gets a celebrity partner on the show after he teased some exciting news on Instagram last month. Sharing a smouldering photo of himself wearing a Matador jacket, Neil told his followers: "I wanted to make an announcement today but I need to delay it a little bit longer so please just enjoy this cool image for the time being and stay tuned because some exciting news is coming." His fans erupted with excitement, with many guessing that the pro dancer will deliver some good Strictly news. "You are going to have a Strictly partner?!" one follower asked, while another commented: "A partner on Strictly, I hope!" "So hoping it's that you are getting a long-overdue celeb partner this year," another wrote, alongside a praying emoji.

