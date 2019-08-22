Lydia Bright reveals pregnancy struggle that all expectant mums can relate to We feel for you, Lydia!

Just days after announcing that she is expecting her first child exclusively with HELLO! magazine, Lydia Bright has shared with fans her pregnancy struggle – and we're sure many expectant mums can relate. Taking to Instagram, Lydia, 29, posted a video showing herself tucked up in bed under the covers, with the caption: "'Wait until you hit your 2nd trimester. You'll get more energy,' they said." Lydia very artistically added a GIF of a bull relieving himself.

The former TOWIE star did have an early start to the day though, as she accompanied her teenage sister Roma to school to find out her GCSE results. Lydia shared a sweet video of Roma telling their mum Debbie her amazing results, and also captioned another post of her sibling: "That’s my girl A* student, smashed her GCSEs, secured her place at sixth form and is enrolling on the extended project qualification. PROUD is an understatement." Lydia then treated her sister to a breakfast at wagamama's.

Lydia revealed her baby news in our exclusive interview, admitting: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."

The mum-to-be also revealed that she is planning to find out the baby's sex – "I don't like surprises!" – and admits that everyone she's told so far thinks she's having a girl. "I think that's because I'm very girly, so people just imagine me with a girl. But I'm really not bothered," she said. "I'd love a girl to be my best friend – me and my mum are best friends, she's my best friend for life. But if I have a boy first he'll be the big brother, all protective."

Of her first trimester she added: "I am such a healthy eater – but all I wanted was pasta, bread, things like that. Stodge. Constantly! And I now can't eat chicken, eggs or milk – I can't drink water because it makes me feel sick. I can only drink fizzy drinks. It's so weird."

