You have to see Amanda Holden's slinky sparkly jumpsuit named after daughter Hollie

Amanda Holden has unveiled the latest piece in her Fenn Wright Manson collection – and it's just fab-u-lous! The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed the showstopper on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself modelling a slinky black jumpsuit that she has sweetly named after her younger daughter Hollie. Alongside the post, Amanda wrote: "The Hollie Jumpsuit – elongating, floor-skimming wide-leg trousers, gently sparkling material to give you a slight shimmer."

She went on to explain: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life. Hollie is my youngest daughter. She has an amazing sense of humour. Is very sensitive, empathetic, kind and loving. Our rainbow baby. Obviously she wouldn't wear this jumpsuit for a few years! But she absolutely loves her fashion."

Amanda looked incredible in the 'Hollie' jumpsuit

The out-of-this-world jumpsuit comes with a £229 price tag and is available in sizes six to 16. Described as a "showstopper that is sure to turn heads" on the brand's official website, the jumpsuit features an elegant cowl neck and a tie to cinch in your waist. Its long, unbroken silhouette will also make you look inches taller in no time. The description concludes: "Pair it with your highest heels to set off the floor-skimming wide-leg trousers, head to a cocktail party and prepare to be admired." You don't have to tell us twice!

Amanda, 48, has been showcasing her fabulous collection with Fenn Wright Manson since the beginning of the month, when she announced the collaboration. Among her pieces is the leopard print 'Jane' dress, named after one of her dearest girlfriends who she met at drama school 25 years ago, and the 'Tamzin' dress, in homage to her EastEnders actress pal Tamzin Outhwaite. There's also the 'Angela' top, named after former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

The jumpsuit comes with a £229 price tag

Speaking previously to The Daily Mail, Amanda said of her style: "Clothing is everything. It's my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me." She added: "So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don't suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palette, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics."

