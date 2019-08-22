Fans praise Ashley Graham for showing her 'real' pregnancy body Gorgeous...

We're used to seeing incredibly stylised photos of pregnant celebrities – skin smoothed, not a stretch mark or roll in sight, in a professional setting with a photographer (remember Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy photos? That's just a recent example, there are so many more). So it's absolutely refreshing to see the beauty that is Ashley Graham showing off her pregnancy in all its natural , realistic glory.

The model, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband Justin Ervin, shared a glimpse of her body on Instagram. "Same same but a little different," she captioned the shot, which showed her new and old stretch marks and the curves of her body from the side.

Ashley has long been a force for change in the fashion industry, successfully proving that you absolutely don't need to be a certain shape or size. So it's no surprise that the 31-year-old has taken an authentic approach to documenting her pregnancy, a process that can be difficult for women as their bodies change so dramatically.

Read: Ashley Graham has announced that she's pregnant with her first child!

The post now has well over one million likes, and thousands of comments praising the star. "You continue to set the bar for real beauty inside and out. Thank you for your transparency," wrote one follower.

Another wrote: "This picture makes me feel so perfect being imperfect. Sick of pictures of models and stars photoshopped and airbrushed – it makes me feel like less of a woman because of my stretch marks and curves!!! Today I embrace my beautifully imperfect body!"

Ashley announced her pregnancy with a video uploaded to her Instagram channel. Standing next to her hubby Justin, who has his hands placed over the growing bump, the pair bicker about the camera angles before exclaiming "Surprise!".

Ashley also added a caption to the photo, writing: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."