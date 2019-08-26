Gemma Atkinson shares rare snap of snoozing baby Mia Little Mia is so adorable!

Gemma Atkinson has shared a beautiful photo of baby Mia Louise snoozing, and she is such a little cutie! The former Emmerdale actress posted the picture of Instagram Stories, which showed little Mia lying on her mum's legs while wearing a white top and a nappy in the hot weather, showing her tummy. Gemma captioned the snap: "That belly," accompanied by a series of emojis. She also recently shared a beautiful photo of herself giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek to Instagram, and wrote: "I’m proud of many things in my life, but nothing beats being your mum."

Little Mia enjoyed her snooze

The new mum, who shares baby Mia with her partner, Gorka Marquez, has been vocal about the ups and downs of her first two months of motherhood. She recently defended needing a C-section with her daughter after a stranger joked to her that she didn't experience "proper labour". Taking to Instagram, she said: "A lady recently joked with me that I'd had the easy option when it came to having Mia as I didn’t experience 'proper labour'. She wasn’t being nasty, she said it in jest and she was actually really lovely, but it did get me thinking when I got home. Had I failed? Had I not done it 'properly'?"

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals why she was worried about baby Mia

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in July

She continued: "After a good chat with myself I came to the conclusion that the only 'proper' way to have a baby is the way that's safest for you and your baby. There is nothing easy about having a C-section. There is nothing easy about a vaginal delivery. They are both tiring, scary, emotionally draining and each have their own recovery process both mentally & physically. However you brought your baby into the world was right for you and your baby at that time and that's what matters."

MORE: Parenting tips for the summer holidays, according to the Beckhams