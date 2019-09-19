Myleene Klass gives fans an intimate look into the realities of being a new mum Myleene Klass shares little Apollo with her partner Simon Motson

Myleene Klass has shared a video of her breast-pumping during the school run, and it seems the mother-of-three is a multi-tasking pro! In the video, Myleene - who is decked out in a chic pair of sunnies - can be seen in her car as she takes her two daughters to school. In the video - which Myleene had captioned: "Pumping on the school run. How clever is this?" - the ex Hear'Say member is using an Elvie breast pump and can be heard asking her children: "What do you think? Can you tell?" Next, one of her daughters sweetly responds: "Only from that white dot. But it looks fine." Myleene agrees: "Good, isn't it?" Myleene gave birth to Apollo on 1 August, and the little boy is already close to his two sisters, Ava, 12, and Hero, eight.

This isn't the first time Myleene has offered followers a glimpse into the realities of her motherhood journey. Earlier this month the star shared another intimate breastfeeding photo, but this time it was to mark an important milestone that her son Apollo had reached.

Myleene shared the video on Instagram

The mum-of-three shared a snap of herself breastfeeding her five-month-old son with the caption: "Exactly six weeks today, this photo was taken as we became a blended family of seven with this little one (in Hero’s words) becoming our glue. We are all completely and utterly obsessed with our little Apollo. A friend told me that having a baby is like falling in love all over again. He is our miracle baby and we all feel so lucky to have him in our lives. I thank him every day for choosing me as his mama."

In August, Myleene spoke exclusively to HELLO! about Apollo's birth, and explained that his journey into the world wasn't quite as straightforward as her other two children's. The 41-year-old recalled: "My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool," she said. "We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm. But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end." Once he was born, she added: "Suddenly Apollo was here and you forget everything. My body felt pretty invincible."