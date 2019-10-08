Rachel Riley explains why she's giving away her baby gifts as due date nears The Countdown star is expecting her first child in December

Rachel Riley has been inundated with baby gifts for her unborn child, and while it may be tempting to keep them all, the Countdown star has looked to those who are less fortunate than herself and her husband Pasha Kovalev. The mum-to-be showed off her amazing presents on Instagram, while announcing that she was donating them to wildlife charity Tusk, of which Prince William is royal patron.

Rachel explained: "This baby's incredibly lucky, it's already been given so many gifts by generous companies and lovely Countdown viewers. Pash and I are very grateful and the last people who might need freebies so to pay it forward will be donating to charity as a thank you. There's definitely a wildlife theme here so @tusk_org seem like a worthy recipient! Thanks #TinyLove #sophielagirafe #frugi #ewanthedreamsheep #milestonecards #babystuff #gifts."

Rachel is donating her gifts to charity

The pregnant TV star was spotted in the background of the photo, sitting cross-legged at the end of her bed. Her burgeoning baby bump could be seen in full bloom as Rachel wore a red, white and black printed dress. Among some of the gifts she received were babygros, cuddly toys, baby cards and a playmat.

MORE: Ola Jordan shows off her growing baby bump in fitted black dress

Rachel, 33, and her former Strictly dancer husband Pasha, 39, are expecting their first child in December. The couple have not revealed the sex of their baby, or dropped any hints about potential names, but the maths whizz has opened up about her fears for her child. She revealed her worry about passing on unnecessary stress to the baby caused by social media trolling.

The TV star is due in December

She told The Mirror: "I was very stressed and upset and my baby stopped wriggling for a couple of days. At that point you think, 'Nah.' I realised that however mentally strong I am, there's adrenaline, there's hormones that go through your body and now I'm sharing them, I absolutely don't need to give that to my baby."

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York confirms where Princess Beatrice will marry

Rachel has also been given extra security at work due to the online abuse she has received in response to her comments about anti-Semitism. "It's got to the point where I can't look at my Twitter feed any more... it's just a constant stream," she told The Times. "We are getting more security for Countdown."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.