Nicki Shields introduces baby son Arthur in exclusive photoshoot This is the presenter's first child with husband Mark Sainthill

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO!, racing presenter Nicki Shields has introduced her baby son Arthur. With a mum who has a race licence and a penchant for fast cars, it seems appropriate that Arthur himself made a speedy entrance into the world.

"He was three weeks early," Nicki tells HELLO! of the birth, explaining that just one hour and ten minutes after they had gone to hospital, Arthur was born by emergency Caesarean, weighing 5.5lb.

Nicki Shields and her husband Mark welcomed their son earlier this year

"My midwife put her arm round me and we virtually ran into theatre," says Nicki, adding: "I’d planned a water birth but the emergency Caesarean was a brilliant experience, it was just a different one."

"The first six months have flown by in a flash. People always say they’ll be graduating before you know it and I can relate to that now. You have to make the most of it," Nicki – who fronts the BBC’s coverage of electric racing series Formula E – tells HELLO! of her first child with financial consultant husband Mark Sainthill.

A self-confessed adrenaline junkie, Nicki is already immersing Arthur in the world of cars. "When he was seven weeks old we took him to Goodwood Festival of Speed for his first car event and he went in a Rolls-Royce," says Nicki. "I also took him in a Ferrari recently. I'd love him to be a car enthusiast. If he turns round and says he wants to be a racing driver I’d support him in whatever he wants to do but I hope he doesn’t. I want him to pick something safe."

