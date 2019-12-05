Felicity Jones announces that she is pregnant with her first child The Theory of Everything actress debuted her baby bump

Felicity Jones has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The Rouge One actress revealed her budding bump on Wednesday night at the premiere for her new film, The Aeronauts, and the mum-to-be was absolutely glowing. The 36-year-old looked stunning in a floor-length black gown as she posed for photos with co-star Eddie Redmayne shortly after her representative confirmed that the actress was expecting.

Felicity married her director husband Charles Guard, 43, in a beautiful ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds in June 2018. Although the pair are fiercely private when it comes to their relationship, the Theory of Everything actress did open up about her first year of marriage when speaking to Porter magazine in November.

Felicity wowed on the red carpet

The star explained: "It's a joy. It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession." Sweetly, Felicity even detailed her and Charles' perfect day together, saying: "Oh, we were just saying this morning, if we didn't have anything to do today – a long walk across Hampstead Heath. A proper walk, in wellington boots. A pub lunch and a movie."

Felicity and Charles are expecting their first child

The mother-to-be is certainly a romantic at heart. Before meeting Charles, she was in a ten-year relationship with sculptor Ed Fornieles, and even told The Telegraph in 2014 that she is drawn to romantic films because finding love is "the dream". She gushed: "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream, isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

In 2016, Felicity also told Harper's Bazaar that she found the idea of having children "empowering", explaining: "Fortunately, I feel like we’re in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children. From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don’t waste their time doing things they don’t want to."

