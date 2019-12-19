Claudia Winkleman shares rare photo of teenage son on post-Strictly holiday

Claudia Winkleman has shared a very rare photo of her 16-year-old son Jake on Instagram. To celebrate the end of another successful series of Strictly Come Dancing, the TV host has jetted away for a winter break with her family, including husband Kris Thykier and their three children, Jake, 13-year-old Matilda, and Arthur, eight. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star shared a striking snapshot of Jake looking out on the spectacular landscape. Alongside a similar photo shared on her main page, she explained their choice of destination. "16 year old said he'd only come away with me if it was 'unusual'. We are in love with you Iceland."

Claudia Winkleman is enjoying a family holiday in Iceland

The popular TV presenter is notoriously private when it comes to her family. But earlier this year, she gave a little insight into her home life, admitting to Notebook magazine that her children have no idea what she does for a job. The 47-year-old further shared her thoughts on her children growing up, and admitted at times she has struggled. Referring to Jake, Claudia shared: "I used to follow him around and still try to chop up his sausages. I would be like, 'Can I hold your hand and say love you so much in front of all your friends?'

The Strictly star has been married to Kris Thykier since 2000

"But as they grow up, they become really funny and great company, so you go, OK. It's just a different relationship. So I'm no longer just feeding you and licking your neck, you are the best person I know to go out for dinner with."

Claudia also joked that she often tries to give her eight-year-old son nightmares. "Sometimes I try to show him quite scary things at night so he'll come into the bed in the middle of the night, which is my absolute favourite thing."

