Claudia Winkleman never fails to impress with her enviable wardrobe on Strictly Come Dancing. And now the 47-year-old has revealed what really happens to her outfits once she's worn them on the BBC dance show. In an interview with the Mirror, Claudia said the BBC tends to recycle her ensembles – and that she once tuned in to see EastEnders character Sharon Mitchell wearing her old clothes! "I love the clothes I wear on Strictly but I don't get to keep them," she shared. "They go back to the BBC and I absolutely love it when I see other people wearing them. Actress Letitia Dean on EastEnders came on in one of my dresses and that was really exciting."

Claudia Winkleman co-host Strictly with Tess Daly

On the subject of her working wardrobe, Claudia – who is known for favouring black - revealed that she always gets a positive reaction from fans whenever she does wear a bright colour. "I like black as it is easy and everything goes with everything!" she explained. "Sometimes I like colour. I wore a red sequinned trouser suit for the launch of Strictly and that was one of the best things I've worn. It felt wild."

MORE: Who's in Claudia Winkleman's family? From husband and children to royal connections...

Claudia has hosted the main Strictly Come Dancing show alongside Tess Daly since 2014, when it was announced she would replace Bruce Forsyth. She confirmed that she will only continue to work on the series as long as Tess is beside her. "Tess and I will leave at the same time," she said. "We've made that pact over pizza. We will go together, whenever they're done with us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.