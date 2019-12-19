Natasha Bedingfield has revealed her son Solomon has finally left hospital! The little tot, who turns two this month, was recently hospitalised where he underwent two surgeries after contracting a brain infection. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the doting mum shared her delight over her son's release. "So we are leaving the hospital right now," she said in the video. "So-so hasn't been in a car for a whole month, he's very excited. He's got all his 'get well soon' balloons."

Natasha Bedingfield shared this post with her son on Instagram Stories

She also shared a sweet snap of her toddler posing with his doctor after undergoing the life-saving operations. "Sweet relief," Natasha wrote in the caption. "The feeling when someone literally saves your life! This is our incredible surgeon Dr Chu with Solo after great news - Solos's latest scan showed that he is getting better for sure! So much so that they sent us home! Thank you for the prayers. Thank you." The singer, who shares Solomon with husband Matt Robinson, also added the hashtags #childrenshospitallosangeles, #Christmasmiracle, #praiseGod.

Just moments before Solomon's second operation, Natasha opened up about the devastating ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post. "I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of Solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home," she wrote. "But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM."

"Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions," the star continued. "He has an area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow. The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine."

Reflecting on Solomon's long stay in hospital, Natasha shared: "When you have been in the hospital for 3 weeks, time stops. I'm realising that this is not a quick in and out visit. So this week will be about making sure we ourselves are healthy and also that we are giving Solo good nutrition to help keep up the immunity."

