Jessica Biel shares rare photos of sons Silas and Phineas supporting their dad Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel brightened her fans' day with a delightful peek into her family life, sharing rare photos of her sons, Silas and Phineas, on Instagram.

The photos celebrated the launch of her husband Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which began with a bang in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

The actress and her boys were all smiles, sporting tour merchandise and exuding family pride.

In her post, which quickly captured the hearts of her 14.1 million followers, Jessica conveyed the excitement of the tour's kickoff, calling it "a family affair."

© Instagram Jessica with her two sons

The 42-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic as she posed in a beige pantsuit paired with vibrant running shoes.

She crouched playfully behind Silas and Phineas, who were mesmerized by the glowing wand in their hands.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica's two sons

Later, Jessica shared another snapshot, this time capturing a tender moment backstage with Justin, 43.

The 7th Heaven star had swapped her day attire for a more edgy evening look, featuring a leather jacket and distressed black jeans.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica

Her blonde locks were casually styled under a cap in the first photo and a beanie in the second, adding a touch of rock-star glamour to her outfit.

Jessica and Justin, whose romance began in 2007, have been a steadfast duo through the highs and lows of celebrity life.

Despite a brief separation in 2011, their love story took a fairy-tale turn with a romantic engagement followed by a picturesque wedding in Italy in October 2012.

© Monica Schipper/GA Jessica Biel (L) and Justin Timberlake

The couple welcomed Silas in April 2015 and expanded their family with the arrival of Phineas in the summer of 2020.

In a candid 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica opened up about the joys and jitters of parenting.

She confessed to feeling "devastatingly nervous" about her children approaching puberty, empathizing with the challenges they would face. "It's hard being a kid," she expressed, sharing her heartfelt conversations with Silas about the complexities of growing up. She humorously recounted telling him, "It's hard being eight. I get it," and trying to help him understand that being 41 has its challenges too.

