Hugh Jackman is all smiles during date with rarely-seen daughter Ava in heartwarming photo

Hugh Jackman looked totally at ease as he spent some father-daughter time with his 18-year-old daughter Ava.

The Wolverine actor, 55, was all smiles as he picked up pastries with his daughter at Aux Merveilleux de Fred in New York. The duo walked together in the sunlight, opting for casual outfits in the warm weather.

© AKGS JosiahW / BACKGRID A masked-up Hugh Jackman and his daughter Ava stop for pastries at Aux Merveilleux de Fred in New York.

Hugh looked ever the cool dad in a baseball cap, sweatpants and blue trainers while Ava opted for wide leg jeans and baby blue Converse sneakers as she rocked a pair of sunglasses.

The cool father-daughter duo are rarely seen together, as Hugh tends to keep the lives of his two children, Ava and Oscar, private. He shares his now-adult kids with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The former couple, who adopted their children, announced their divorce in September 2023.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee Furness, actor Hugh Jackman and children Oscar and Ava participate in the Hugh Jackman Star ceremony at The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on December 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage", they told People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They added: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children Ava Jackman and Oscar Jackman attend the handprint and footprint ceremony honoring Hugh Jackman at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Despite their separation, Hugh clearly remains a devoted father to Ava and Oscar.

"When your focus is innately, deeply, one hundred percent become these kids in your life and their well being it just seems to put everything into perspective," he said in 2019. "Being a father has taught me so much."

The 55-year-old seems particularly close to Ava. After taking her home in 2005, he said of fatherhood: "It's a different dynamic having a girl, but both are wonderful and I'm so blessed to have a beautiful boy and girl."

He added of Ava: "I hold her and think, 'I don't want you to face anything bad ever in your life.'"