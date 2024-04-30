Mark Wahlberg's teen sons tower over him in rare family pic in Hawaii

Mark Wahlberg recently shared a glimpse of family bliss during their idyllic Hawaiian vacation, encapsulating the joy of togetherness in a rare snapshot with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their two teenage sons.

The picture, adorned with tropical emojis by Rhea, who affectionately captioned it "My boys," showcases the close-knit family under Hawaii's lush greenery.

The 52-year-old actor couldn't help but express his amazement at his sons' growth, humorously noting in his own share of the photo, "What a time. Nothing like it. Except for those two boys being taller than me already."

The family photo includes Michael, 18, who just celebrated a milestone birthday, and Brendan, 15, both standing tall beside their parents.

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg with his towering sons

Mark's heartfelt tribute to Michael on his 18th birthday last month—"Happy 18th b-day buddy can't believe how fast you've grown up so proud of the young man you are"—echoes through his posts, reflecting his deep pride and joy in his children's development.

Mark and Rhea, who have been a formidable team since their marriage in 2009 after eight years of dating, are also parents to Ella, 20, currently studying at Clemson University in South Carolina, and Grace, 14, who joined the family several months post their nuptials.

© Getty Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Ella Rae Wahlberg and Michael Wahlberg in 2015

The Wahlbergs' family dynamic is a blend of support and celebration of each other's individual pursuits, from academics to athletics.

Recently, Mark was brimming with pride as he posed with Grace for the cover of equestrian magazine EQluxe. He shared this proud dad moment on Instagram, captioning a video of their magazine reveal, "So proud of this girl," showcasing their special father-daughter bond and her equestrian endeavors.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham pose in Barbados

In a move reflecting his dedication to fostering his children's talents and dreams, Wahlberg transitioned his family from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2022.

He shared with People that Vegas is "a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

This strategic relocation was designed to support the diverse interests of his children, from equestrian sports and basketball to golf, ensuring they have the environment to flourish.

© Getty Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace in 2010

Mark's commitment to his family is paralleled by his ambitious professional projects. He's currently engaged in filming for his upcoming movies Six Billion Dollar Man and Play Dirty in Australia, while also dealing with a legal wrangle involving David Beckham over a promotional deal for his fitness brand, which has reportedly left the soccer legend significantly out of pocket.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.