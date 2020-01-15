Emmerdale star Charley Webb is a proud mum of three, although she typically keeps her children out of the public eye. She couldn't resist sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with her Instagram fans on Tuesday evening, however. The actress posted a short video to her stories which showed her baby son, Ace Gene, in his carrier, dressed in an adorable white babygro with a multicoloured sloth pattern, kicking his legs.

Charley and her husband Matthew share three sons

Charley captioned the sweet clip: "Pre bedtime bouncing." Although she kept her youngest's face out of view, it was still an adorable glimpse into the actress' home life. The 31-year-old shares three sons with her husband and co-star on the Yorkshire-set soap, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

The couple married in February 2018 and welcomed little Ace on 26 July last year. He joined brothers Bowie, four, and Buster, who will be ten in April. At the end of 2019, Charley shared a video revealing that she felt emotional about putting her youngest son to bed. Speaking softly to the camera, the actress said: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba."

The couple met on the set of Emmerdale and married in 2018

Let's hope he isn't still keeping his parents awake, as Charley previously shared that she and Matthew have struggled to get Ace to sleep. The actress told her followers: "So, Ace has stopped sleeping. What we used to do is put him down between seven and half seven, and he would sleep for a good few hours before he would moan. Now, you put him down, he goes to sleep, and then within 15 minutes, 20 minutes, he's awake, crying. So, I'm wondering if anyone else has had this, because he's just not sleeping at all now through the night. He just wakes up constantly, and I am exhausted."

