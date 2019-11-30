Charley Webb reveals the one thing baby Ace loves - and it might surprise you The actress is best known for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale

Charley Webb has revealed that her baby son Ace loves his Little Sensory Box subscription. The service delivers boxes of goodies to family homes filled with toys that help with newborns' sensory development. From wooden rattles to gloves and foil blankets, the monthly bundle is packed with toys that will encourage young children to engage through sight, taste, touch, smell and hearing.

The Emmerdale star shared a photo of her youngest son playing with a foil blanket on Instagram, and added: "Ace loves his sensory after his morning bottle. Thank you @thelittlesensorybox for the beautiful goodies." The doting mum then shared another photo, this time of Ace's little feet on the shiny blanket, and sweetly noted: "[He] loves feeling things under his little toes."

Charley shared the snap on Instagram

Baby Ace was born in July and is Charley's third son with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. While the 31-year-old actress rarely posts photos of Ace's face, she can't resist sharing some of their cutest moments and biggest milestones with her fans.

Charley also shared a snap of the little'un's feet

On Tuesday, the doting mum revealed that she is still fascinated by seeing her Ace learn new things for himself. Charley shared a sweet update about the four-month-old on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that he has learnt how to make himself bounce while sitting in his baby chair. Sharing a short clip of little Ace's feet bouncing up and down, she said: "I love that he's learnt that moving his legs makes him bounce."

But as well as the highs, Charley also details the lows. Earlier in November, the actress suffered a difficult night with little Ace and was unable to get her son to sleep. She told her followers: "Ace has been up all night! Every 20 minutes crying. From the moment I put him down last night. Emma slept in my bed and had to be up for work. Woke up this morning thrilled with himself. I. AM. DEAD. Today will be spent drinking coffee."

