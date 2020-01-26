Emmerdale star Charley Webb celebrated her son Ace's six-month birthday on Sunday, and shared the sweetest picture of her little boy to mark the occasion. The Debbie Dingle actress posted a headshot of her baby on Instagram, revealing his full head of blonde hair and big blue eyes. In the caption, she wrote: "Six months of love Ace Gene Wolfenden." Many of Charley's followers were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Just gorgeous, how is he six months already?" while another wrote: "Bowie and Ace look like dad but Buster is you," and a third added: "He is adorable, looks so like his dad."

Charley shares Ace, along with sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, four, with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The pair live in north Yorkshire so that they can commute easily to Leeds, where the Emmerdale set is located. While Charley is on maternity leave right now, the star admitted recently that she had no plans to return to the show just now. She told The Sun: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good but three kids is a different ball game. It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The star made her final appearance as Debbie in August, where her character left the Dales to go and work at a garage in Scotland, which had been left to her by Lisa Dingle after her death.

Ace is doted on by his older brothers

Matthew, meanwhile, joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018 before announcing they were expecting their third child in February 2019.

Charley is known for sharing snaps of her three sons with her followers, and often asks them for advice on parenting. Earlier in January, the doting mum shared a sweet post about how she found putting her baby son, Ace, to bed on New Year's eve "emotional". Taking once again to Instagram, the proud mum posted a clip where she spoke quietly to the camera about her youngster. She said: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba." She captioned the video: "Meant to post this last night. I always feel so emotional putting the kids to bed on NY."

