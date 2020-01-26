Amanda Holden throws incredible Hawaiian-themed birthday party for daughter Hollie

Amanda Holden has the sweetest relationship with her two daughters Hollie, 8, and Lexi, 14, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hughes. The family have had plenty of reasons to party the January blues away recently with both girls celebrating their birthdays just days apart.

To mark her youngest daughter's special day, 48-year-old Amanda threw Hollie an incredible Hawaiian-themed birthday party with her family and friends. The Heart Radio presenter delighted her Instagram fans by sharing several glimpses inside their celebrations, complete with floral outfits, big balloons and an extravagant cake. In the videos, little Hollie and her friends are all dressed up in sweet floral dresses with Hawaiian garlands around their necks. Joining in with the theme, her parents also looked the part with Amanda dressed in a gorgeous black floral midi dress with puff sleeves and a matching pink flower headdress, while Chris rocked a blue and pink printed shirt and shorts. That's one way to get into the summer spirit during the cold winter months!

In the videos, the party can be heard singing 'Happy Birthday' to Hollie as they stand around the blue, orange and yellow, two-tiered cake. With a fountain candle lighting up the top of the cake and confetti falling from the ceiling, it looks like a magical birthday.

The weekend gathering follows Amanda's sweet tribute to Hollie on her actual birthday last week. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share one recent snap of Hollie and a second taken when she was a baby, sporting a shock of dark hair. Referencing Hollie's full name – Hollie Rose Hughes – the proud mum wrote: "So… our sweet, very kind and utterly hilarious Princess #hrh is 8 years old today… We love you so much xxxxx love to the @nhsmillion on this day too. #miracle."

Amanda's famous friends were quick to send their well-wishes to Hollie on her special day. "Happy birthday HRH YOU BEAUTIFUL GIRL," Tamzin Outhwaite wrote, while Lisa Faulkner added: "Happy birthday Hollie, have a fantastic day." Giovanna Fletcher cooed: "Look at that little face! And the hair! So gorgeous xxx" and Bancroft actress Sarah Parish wrote: "Happy birthday little HRH."

