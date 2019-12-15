Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan reveal the gender of their first child - watch video The former Strictly Come Dancing stars are expecting their first child in March 2020

James and Ola Jordan have taken HELLO! magazine on every step of their pregnancy journey ever since they exclusively announced the news in September that they are expecting their first child in March 2020. So it seems only fitting that the happy couple share more exciting news with us. In another exclusive, the former Strictly stars have revealed the gender of their first child. Watch the video below…

The couple admitted they were "nervous" to discover their baby's gender, but in the end thought Christmas was the perfect time to find out what they will be welcoming in just a few months. James told HELLO!: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant." Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, jokily adding: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Back in September, the parents-to-be shared their excitement over finally falling pregnant after a three-year fertility battle. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in." Talking to HELLO! just days after their 12-week scan, the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals were dancing on air – and so, it seems, was their baby. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," said 37-year-old Ola.

Ola is due to give birth in March

James, 41, is delighted at the prospect of becoming a dad. He told us: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

After nearly three years of failed attempts, doctors had told them a natural pregnancy might never happen; so it is thanks to IVF that their dream came true. "When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It's not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them," James said. "I'm so glad I get to see her become a mum because it's all she's ever really wanted. To me, she was the best dancer in the world. Now she will be, without doubt, the best mum."

