Kate Middleton's pregnancy stories and births with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge joined Giovanna Fletcher for an interview on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby on Saturday, where she opened up about her own experiences of pregnancy and motherhood with her three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. Kate speaking about her family has got us thinking back to the births of her children and the difficulties she experienced whilst expecting when she suffered from severe pregnancy sickness hyperemesis gravidarum.

Here, we take a look back at Duchess' three pregnancies and births…

Prince George's birth

St James' Palace announced that William and Kate were expecting their first child on 3 December 2012. The exciting news came early in her pregnancy due to Kate being unwell with hyperemesis gravidarum and requiring hospital treatment. Fortunately, the Duchess felt better in the final trimester and the world celebrated with the royal couple when little Prince George arrived at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013.

Kate while pregnant with George

Prince George was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London weighing 8lb 6oz. Kate is said to have delivered him naturally. The couple delayed the public announcement for almost four hours, releasing the official statement from Kensington Palace around 8pm.

William had the duty of calling his grandmother, the Queen, on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news. Then he called Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury, her sister Pippa and brother, James, his own father Prince Charles and his brother Prince Harry. The couple waited one day before leaving hospital with their baby boy.

George's arrival at the Lindo Wing

In 2017, doctors from Kate's healthcare team shared some details of the pregnancy and birth. Professor Tiong Ghee Teoh, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, and anesthesiologist Dr. Johanna Bray were a part of the royal's 23-member medical team that were on call three months prior to the birth in case extra assistance was required.

"We had a huge team,” Professor Teoh revealed. "Anything that could possibly go wrong, we had a team of people behind each speciality.” He added, "Everyone was sworn to secrecy.” The Duchess of Cambridge’s Imperial College Healthcare team included two obstetricians, three midwives, three anaesthetists, four surgical staff members, two special care baby-unit staff, four paediatricians, one lab technician and three to four managers.

Princess Charlotte's birth

The world learnt of Kate's pregnancy with Princess Charlotte on 8 September 2014. A statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

Princess Charlotte's first public appearance

As with her first pregnancy, The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer accompany The Duke of Cambridge on their planned engagement in Oxford today. The Duchess of Cambridge is being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace." As with Prince George, Kate's pregnancy was announced early, before the 12-week mark, because the duchess was due at a series of public engagements, which she could not attend due to illness. The Duchess sadly could not attend Prince George's first day of school due to the condition.

Princess Charlotte was born at 8.34am on 2 May 2015 weighing 8lb 3oz. Once again, the birth took place at St Mary's Hospital in London. As Charlotte was delivered relatively quickly, the couple left the Lindo Wing in the late afternoon, just hours after Kate had given birth.

The Duchess called on the same two doctors for all three of her births: surgeon gynaecologist to the Queen, Alan Farthing, and the surgeon gynaecologist to the royal household, Guy Thorpe-Beeston. She was also attended to by two midwives.

A newborn Prince Louis

Prince Louis' birth

William and Kate announced the Duchess' third pregnancy on 4 September 2017.The statement was similar to the previous two occasions, revealing the family were thrilled at the news but that once again Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

We remember the birth announcement like it were yesterday. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Kate pregnant with Louis

Just like his older siblings, little Louis was born at the Lindo Wing at London's St. Mary's Hospital. Kate earned her super-mum title, presenting her new-born Prince to the world just seven hours after giving birth – wow! Adorable Louis was swaddled in the same blanket Kate for George and Charlotte as babies.

Now royal fans wait eagerly to see if the Duke and Duchess will go for baby number four!