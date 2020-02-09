Marvin Humes shared an 'incredible' new photo with his followers on Instagram over the weekend. The JLS singer posted an adorable snap of himself with his youngest daughter, Valentina, who turns three next month. The little girl was immaculately styled in a black top and red tutu skirt with matching red headband and was enjoying a boxed orange juice while her dad held her up with one arm and smiled at the camera. On Valentina's other side was someone dressed as The Incredible Hulk complete with a green face and huge green torso and arms. That would have been an intimidating sight for many children (and adults), but the two-year-old didn't seem fazed in the slightest!

Marvin captioned the sweet snap: "Saturday afternoon at a superhero party hanging out with Hulk… what else would I be doing after a big night out with the boys?!" The 34-year-old's followers were quick to comment, with many complimenting his little girl on her courage, writing: "What a brave little girl. The hulk looks scary," and: "I would blatantly be scared, she is a warrior." Other fans simply added how lovely Valentina looked, commenting: "Beautiful little princess," and: Aww so cute xx."

Marvin's fans admired little Valentina's bravery in the face of The Hulk

Joking about the Hulk, meanwhile, Heart Radio DJ Jamie Theakston teased: "Rochelle has let herself go a bit..." while another commenter chimed in: "More muscles than you fella, back to training it is lol." Marvin and Rochelle married in 2012 and also share six-year-old Alaia-Mai. They have only allowed their children's faces to be shown on social media in the last few weeks. In a post to her Instagram page last month, Rochelle shared several photos of Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and wrote a heartfelt caption explaining her decision.

It read in part: "We've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family. Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer... Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out. So here they are, our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them. Please be kind."

