Holly Willoughby thanked fans for their help after her plea to help find her daughter Belle's missing teddy bear resulted in it being found within just a couple of hours. Sharing an update with her fans, Holly revealed the bear had been left behind at Soho Farmhouse, where she had celebrated her birthday with her family recently.

"Insta you are amazing… Ted's been found!! He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home… Thank you all for your help and lovely messages… and a huge thank you to @sohofarmhouse for finding him! Can't wait to tell Belle after school."

Earlier on Friday morning, the This Morning presenter appealed for help from her 6.4million Instagram followers to either find or replace the much-loved bear, after saying her daughter was "so sad to lose her best friend".

Sharing a close-up photo of her daughter clutching the teddy bear, Holly wrote: "Help… we've had that nightmare moment where Belle has lost her favourite 'Ted'… he is an old @arsenal teddy and had an Arsenal badge with a year on his foot… I wish I had a better photo!"

Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle has lost her favourite teddy bear

Holly said she had "searched everywhere" for the bear, and even looked for a replacement to no avail, so asked her fans for help. "Have you seen him, have you got the same bear at home that you may not need anymore, can I buy a replacement anywhere? Poor Belle is so sad to lose her best friend… thank you xxx."

Within an hour of sharing the post Holly was inundated with messages from fans, including several links to similar products online. Some even offered to give Belle their own bears, with one writing: "I have one called Soppy, she can have mine."

Holly is a mum to three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Many parents could relate to going through the same experience with their own children. "I've had the same thing happen to my son before and it literally feels like you've lost a part of the family," one commented, while another agreed: "It's devastating for them and us. Hope you find what you're looking for."

Holly dotes on her three children – Harry, Belle and Chester - who she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, so no doubt she will be keen to find the beloved bear as soon as possible. The family have recently returned from a skiing break in the Alps where they spent the half-term holidays; fingers crossed he hasn't been left behind on the slopes!

