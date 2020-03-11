Loading the player...

Lydia Bright shares an exclusive tour of her baby daughter's nursery: watch video The former TOWIE star welcomed her daughter Loretta in February

Lydia Bright has given HELLO! an exclusive look inside the nursery she has created for her baby girl – and it's fit for a princess! The new mum welcomed her daughter Loretta Rose on 21 February after spending the past few months renovating her home ready for the new arrival, and said she is "a dream child".

MORE: Lydia Bright introduces her baby girl

Little Loretta's nursery has a pram-style cot and pink ball pit for her to play in when she's bigger, with a rail to display her adorable baby clothes. Adding a sentimental touch is a photo frame given to Lydia by her brother, which features a photo of her grandmother Dinky and one of her baby scans, which the former TOWIE star said she is "going to keep forever". Watch the video to see more of Lydia's nursery…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.