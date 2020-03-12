All Saints singer Nicole Appleton surprised us all with some very happy baby news in March, revealing she'd welcomed a little girl with boyfriend Stephen Haines. The star took to Instagram to announce her totally unexpected news, writing: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months...which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends...I can finally announce our incredible news!! Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY! [sic]."

With photographers at every turn, it's a wonder celebrities manage to keep their baby bumps under wraps for nine months. But Nicole isn't the only star to have stayed quiet about her baby news – several other celebrities have kept their pregnancies to themselves over the years. Find out who below…

Cameron Diaz

We were all taken aback when Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in January – we didn't even know she was pregnant! Cameron wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The couple added: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Ayda Field

Fans of Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field had no idea the famous couple were expecting their fourth child. Ayda made the surprise announcement with a photo showing four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Anna Kournikova

Now, this was a huge surprise! Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias nearly got to the full nine months keeping their third child a secret – until Anna was photographed with a large baby bump, as revealed by HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who exclusively obtained the photos. It came as no surprise that Anna and Enrique chose not to make a public baby announcement - they welcomed their first babies in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media.

Leighton Meester

Back in 2015, Gossip Girl star and The OC actor Adam Brody welcomed their first child together, baby girl Arlo Day Brody. Leighton and Adam are fiercely private when it comes to their personal life; not only did they manage to keep news of their daughter's arrival under wraps for almost two months, but they never confirmed Leighton's pregnancy and chose not to comment on their secret nuptials - which took place in early 2014.

Eva Mendes

Actors Eva and Ryan Gosling kept schtum about their second baby, Amada Lee Gosling, back in 2016, but the public caught on just two weeks before the birth. The couple are notoriously private about their personal life, although Ryan did previously open up to HELLO!, saying: "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," before adding that the only quality he looks for in a woman is "that she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I am looking for".

Kylie Jenner

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kylie kept her pregnancy with baby girl Stormi secret in 2018, choosing not to confirm she was expecting despite all the rumours. The then-20-year-old told her Instagram fans: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."