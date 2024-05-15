Chrissy Teigen's tearful confession about baby Esti - 'This happened today'

Chrissy Teigen revealed a brand new milestone with baby Esti, as the one-year-old started pre-school.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a photo of her daughter holding a film clapper with the words: "Esti's first day of pre-school" written on it, as well as: "I am one years old", and the date - "May 14th 2024". She captioned the photo: "this also happened today" with a crying face emoji.

In a separate clip, Esti could be seen feeding a baby doll and making eating sounds - an adorable moment insight into what the little one was getting up to while away from her mom and dad.

As Chrissy marked the important day, fans took to the comments for a completely different conversation.

"Preschool? She's 1 lol that's daycare", one fan corrected. Another asked: "Kids have to go to school at 1 now?" A person concurred: "When does preschool start usually? Lol honestly... I don't have kids but this seems young? Very cute tho!!"

A fourth person added: "That’s daycare not preschool- so cute".

Otherwise, Chrissy's fans were in awe of how adorable Esti was.

"Omg the way she feeds the baby doll!!! Esti!!!!!! BRB gonna go melt", one person commented.

Another added: "How do they all look like both you and John and yet also so different from one another. Genetics, man!"

While a third person remarked that Esti looked a lot like Luna: "Why did I think this was a flashback picture of Luna?!?"

Chrissy and her husband John Legend are parents to Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. As Esti attends daycare, it won't be long til her brother Wren joins her, as while Chrissy was pregnant with the little girl, Wren was born via surrogate to a woman named Alexandra.

The two women were pregnant at the same time, which was a unique experience for Chrissy.

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," she said. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."