Sophie Wessex urges parents not to feel alone as she shares home-schooling tips The Countess has two children with husband Prince Edward

Just like many parents in the UK, the Countess of Wessex and her husband Prince Edward are adjusting to home-schooling their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sophie filmed a video for the royal family's official Twitter and Instagram pages, encouraging fellow mums and dads not to feel alone in their new routine. The footage, which was filmed by her teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor, also gave fans a peek into Sophie's royal home in Bagshot Park, Surrey.

WATCH: A look back at Sophie and Edward's wedding 20 years ago

"For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty," Sophie began. "But please don't feel alone. Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing them and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all."

The Countess of Wessex highlighted charities that can help parents

Prince Edward's wife looked typically beautiful in the at-home video, wearing a casual white shirt and leaving her hair down. Sophie, who is mother to Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, went on to highlight charities she supports.

Sophie gave a special mention to the NSPCC, who are offering advice on how best to speak to children about COVID-19 and the effect it is having on their daily lives. Some of the charity's tips included asking children what they already know about coronavirus, remaining calm when informing them about the facts and to not dismiss their fears. The Countess also challenged her followers to take part in the ISPCC Childline Challenge, saying: "Each day they'll challenge you and your children to take part in activity to help beat boredom." One such activity was to dig out old photo albums and take a trip down memory lane.

The couple share son James and daughter Louise

The Queen's daughter-in-law appeared to be filming her social media post from Mansion house in Bagshot Park, where she and husband Edward have lived since marrying in 1999. The royal residence boasts 51 acres of ground and is located not far from Her Majesty's second home, Windsor Castle.

