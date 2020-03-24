Listen up, parents! Disney currently has 20% off toys The perfect isolation problem-solver

Struggling to keep the kids busy in between homeschooling sessions? Isolation can be a stressful time for young people, and even those with seemingly endless toys might be feeling restless right now. If you’re thinking of treating them but don’t want to spend a fortune on new gadgets, Disney’s newest offer has come at exactly the right time. The online store is offering 20 per cent off selected toys, and there’s something to suit every kid - and some adults, too!

The offer is only temporary, so you’ll need to shop quickly, but if you order today you can get your package delivered as normal. Here’s what the little ones have got their eyes on…

Marvel Toybox Spider-Man and the Spider-Mobile Playset, £22.40, Disney Store

This set has an action figure and a car with working headlights and sound.

Toybox Hulk Action Figure, £8, Disney Store

This figure, with malleable arms and legs, is perfect for keeping them entertained at home.

Marvel Toybox Captain America Motorcycle Playset, £27.20, Disney Store

This six piece set features two action figures, a motorcycle, and plenty of accessories to play with.

Disney Pixar ToyBox Woody Action Figure, £8, Disney Store

Toy Story 4 fans won’t be able to resist this Woody figure with Forky accessory.

Disney ToyBox Minnie Mouse Action Figure, £5.60, Disney Store

Last but not least, this classic Minnie Mouse figure is charming enough that you won’t mind it being left in your living room!

And if that’s not enough to keep them entertained? Disney+ has finally launched in the UK, and the streaming service has plenty of brand new content for you to sink your teeth into! From classic films to new launches such as The Mandalorian, it’s probably one of the best investments you’ll make this year - and you’re likely to get just as much out of it as the kids!

After all, we all need a distraction right now.

