Iskra Lawrence has revealed that her newborn daughter – whose arrival was announced on Sunday – had to be resuscitated by a midwife. The British model and her boyfriend Philip Payne welcomed their first child last week, but things didn't go to plan, as the 29-year-old explained in a recent Instagram post, calling her daughter a "miracle" baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Iskra Lawrence looks gorgeous in throwback HFM shoot

Taking to social media on Thursday, the new mum shared the first photos of her bundle of joy with the world, adding that she had been born on 16 April. "A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents," Iskra began.

MORE: Iskra Lawrence reveals struggle over online abuse on interracial relationship

Iskra opened up on Instagram

MORE: Meet Iskra Lawrence your new HELLO! Fashion Monthly cover star...

"After 24 hours of un-medicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you."

Iskra then spoke of her daughter's dreams, telling fans that the last seven days had been the best week of her life: "Your story is just beginning I can’t even imagine the impact you’ll have in this world and the dreams you will create. This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day."

Finally, the star thanked her partner Phillip, even going as far as to say that she was "holding back tears". Iskra wrote: "Thank you @philipapayne you’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby. Love you and love our family unconditionally."

In a post announcing the arrival of their daughter earlier in April, Iskra wrote: "I have no idea how to even think right now let alone 'do an announcement post' but I feel so close to so many of you - you’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.