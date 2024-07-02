Kaley Cuoco celebrates baby news close to home: 'Can't wait for this little angel!'

Kaley Cuoco is all about uplifting her loved ones for their milestone moments, and she has some big news to celebrate on her set.

The actress, 38, took to Instagram to share adorable outtakes from her friend and stylist Jayde Tyler Moon's pregnancy celebration, helming her gender reveal party on set.

The star was on-hand to eat cupcakes with colored frosting to reveal her baby's gender, and it's a girl! Although Kaley got the news a little later than the others.

She shared on her Stories that when everyone else got their cupcakes with pink frosting inside, she'd instead been pranked by her friend with a cupcake with white filling instead, leaving her to enjoy a delayed reaction.

"Did another little reveal with my work family!" Jayde gushed on social media, which Kaley also shared, and added: "Of course I had to prank Kaley with no color in her cupcake." The prank continued the running joke of the pair playing tricks on each other on set.

Regardless, Kaley was over the moon when it came to celebrating her friend, sharing a snap from the reveal on her own Stories and writing: "My @jayde_moon having a girl!!! Can't wait for this little angel! Love you!"

Kaley herself is a loving mom to not only several pets, many of whom are rescues, but also a 15-month-old daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, sweetly nicknamed "Tildy," with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Earlier this month, the Emmy-nominated actress shared some insight into her life with Matilda and Tom in a sweet Father's Day post dedicated to the Ozark star, including several photos that demonstrated his loving relationship with his baby girl.

"Happy Father's Day to my main man @tommypelphrey, 2 years of being a dad!! You were put on this earth to be Matilda's dada, and no one does it better than you. Our girl lights up when you enter a room, and so do I, we love you forever!"

She also added a message for her own father, Gary. "And to my dad! Thank you for truly being the best there is. Endless support and love through all the crazy mistakes and decisions I have made. Thank you for loving me no matter what. Tildy loves her grandpa!!"

On March 30, Matilda celebrated her first birthday, which Kaley celebrated with a compilation of parenting moments, including some of their first moments with her, seeing her grow into a nature-loving toddler, and her bonding moments with their extended family.

Kaley sweetly captioned her post with: "Matilda you are 1! Best year of our lives... you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!"

"Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain. I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1 year old forever. @tommypelphrey thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She's perfect. Happy birthday, angel girl!"