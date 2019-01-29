Iskra Lawrence reveals struggle over online abuse on interracial relationship Iskra Lawrence wrote a poem about promoting kindness on Instagram

Iskra Lawrence has spoken out about the struggle with online abuse that she and her boyfriend, Philip Payne, face as an interracial couple. The 28-year-old model, who has been dating Philip since early December, admitted that the pair received "hate and racism" since sharing their relationship online as part of the Hello to Kindness campaign. Posting a loved-up photo of herself with her beau on Instagram, she wrote: "Today is #hellotokindness @hellomag. I've had such mixed feelings this week, so much love and support when for the first time in my life I shared my relationship online. But the fears I had came true when @philipapayne and I started receiving targeting hate and racism."

Iskra also wrote a poem hoping to spread some kindness to her followers, writing: "Kindness is a choice you make/ Doesn't it feel better to give not just take/ In a world where life is tough enough/ Why don't we make someone's day a little less rough/ Being mindful of what others may be going through, but don't share/ We are all sisters and brothers so let's show some care."

She concluded the lovely poem: "Spread kindness and acceptance and put a smile on a face/ Because we are all made the same and part of the human race." Her fans were quick to comment on the touching post, with one writing: "No matter what anyone says it can never change the true love displayed here & the love you feel for each other in your hearts. At the end of the day, I'm pretty sure everyone spreading the hate especially regarding racism clearly has no happiness or positivity throughout their life with a weak support system." Another person added: "What a gorgeous couple and a beautiful poem."

