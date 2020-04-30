Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson expecting first baby with his wife The couple will welcome their new arrival in September

Congratulations to Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland, who are expecting their first baby together! The 43-year-old, who was previously married to Meghan Markle, shared the happy news on his private Instagram account, sharing a sweet selfie showing the couple both wearing protective face marks while he proudly cradles Tracey’s growing tummy. He captioned the post, "Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I've ever produced, hands down, Baby girl, so excited to meet you in September."

Trevor Engelson and wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first baby together

Hollywood producer Trevor, 43, announced his engagement to nutritionist Tracey in June 2018, after a three-year romance. Trevor reportedly popped the question at a vineyard in Napa Valley, taking to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the couple. "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" he wrote on his private account. The couple were married in a lavish ceremony at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito in May last year.

He started a relationship with Meghan in 2004, and the pair were married on 10 September 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. The couple enjoyed a four-day celebration before Meghan and Trevor exchanged vows in a quick, 15-minute ceremony in front of 102 guests. They separated 18 months later, and were granted a divorce in August 2013 citing irreconcilable differences. Reports have claimed that Meghan's acting role in Suits was a catalyst for their break-up. The TV star was required to spend long periods of time in Toronto, where Suits is filmed, while Trevor lived in LA. Meghan was still a newlywed when she landed her job on the legal drama, causing a long-distance battle at the start of their married life.

Trevor and Meghan were married from 2011 until 2013

Royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan, A Hollywood Princess: "Whether she wanted to admit it to herself or not, Meghan, who once said she couldn't imagine life without Trevor by her side, was now building a new world for herself. As Toronto was becoming more her home than LA, the dynamics in their relationship subtly altered. She was her own woman now, earning a steady income, making new friends on set and off, no longer dependent on her husband's connections."